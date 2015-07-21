 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn found not guilty of rape

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Northern Districts cricketer accused of raping a woman in her bed has been found not guilty.

Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn

Source: Photosport

The jury retired to consider its verdict this morning before returning a short time later.

Scott Christopher Kuggeleijn, 25, faced one charge of rape dated back to May, 2015.

Kuggeleijn had denied the allegation, with the first trial in August last year ending with a hung jury.

His second trial began this week at the Hamilton District Court, with Kuggeleijn taking the stand on day two.

He said on day two of the trial he thought the woman enjoyed the sex. 

The prosecution contended Kuggeleijn was persistent and would not take no for an answer. 


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

00:31
2
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

3
Magnitude 4.9 quake near Arthur's Pass on February 22.

Flurry of earthquakes hit inland South Island, including 'severe' rattle

00:46
4
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'


00:25
5
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


00:30
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: Raw footage shows Oracle sailor almost sliced in half at high speed in heart-stopping overboard plunge

Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy, as this astonishing footage proves.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.

00:54
2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.

'Kanye West loves your brand' – the Kiwi clothing company fitting out one of music's biggest stars

2xu co-founder Jamie Hunt says they worked frantically to ensure West had their products for his New York fashion show.


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ