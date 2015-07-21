Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn found not guilty of rape

Source:
A Northern Districts cricketer accused of raping a woman in her bed has been found not guilty.
Scott Kuggeleijn
The jury retired to consider its verdict this morning before returning a short time later.
Scott Christopher Kuggeleijn, 25, faced one charge of rape dated back to May, 2015.
Kuggeleijn had denied the allegation, with the first trial in August last year ending with a hung jury.
His second trial began this week at the Hamilton District Court, with Kuggeleijn taking the stand on day two.
He said on day two of the trial he thought the woman enjoyed the sex.
The prosecution contended Kuggeleijn was persistent and would not take no for an answer.
