Northcote by-election: Who will be New Zealand's newest MP?

Whena Owens of TVNZ1's Q+A hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

Hopeful Northcote electorates Dan Bidois (National), Shanan Halbert (Labour) and Dr Rebekah Jaung (Green Party) are gearing up for Election day on Saturday, June 9.

The Northcote electorate boundary takes in Northcote, Birkenhead, Birkdale, Beachhaven and Glenfeild.

According to locals the main concerns they have and would like addressed is traffic and housing.

"I've been here for 30 years and I've seen the traffic increasing. If they could do something about that," says one local.

In the Northcote community, state houses are being ripped down and replaced on public land with a mix of social, affordable and market housing.

But with 1200 new houses going up, there are concerns the traffic congestion will get worse.

In comparison to last two by-elections in Auckland, Northcote voters have flocked to voting booths.