Northbound lanes closed on Waikato Expressway after truck crashes into railing

Source:
The northbound lanes on the Waikato Expressway have been blocked after a truck crashed into the railings.
Police road closed
Source: 1 NEWS
The crash occurred on Mangaharakeke Road in Hamilton this morning.
There have been no reports of injury.
Police say the truck is being towed but debris on the road could take up to two hours to clear.
Motorists have been told to expect delays and detours have been put into place at Wairere Drive and Te Rapa Road.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news