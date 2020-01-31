North Shore school has 140 students - 8% of its roll - in coronavirus quarantine

A school on Auckland’s North Shore has eight per cent of its roll - 140 students - and a teacher in quarantine as a result of coronavirus.
Desks in classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com
Kristin School sent an email to parents saying the students and teacher would return to school when their 14-day quarantine period comes to an end.
1 NEWS understands a number of other schools in the region have a similar number of students in quarantine.
Last week, a number of schools ordered that students did not come to school if they had spent time in China over the holidays.
Those orders were made despite Education NZ issuing a statement saying schools didn't need to be concerned about the outbreak.