North Shore school has 140 students - 8% of its roll - in coronavirus quarantine

A school on Auckland’s North Shore has eight per cent of its roll - 140 students - and a teacher in quarantine as a result of coronavirus.

Desks in classroom (file picture). Source: istock.com

Kristin School sent an email to parents saying the students and teacher would return to school when their 14-day quarantine period comes to an end.

1 NEWS understands a number of other schools in the region have a similar number of students in quarantine.

No one in NZ fulfils the definition of a suspected case, says director-general of health and chief executive Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Breakfast

The virus originated in Wuhan, China with many people dead and thousands infected. Source: 1 NEWS

Last week, a number of schools ordered that students did not come to school if they had spent time in China over the holidays.

Coronavirus fears - Auckland schools order students in China over school holidays to stay away

Those orders were made despite Education NZ issuing a statement saying schools didn't need to be concerned about the outbreak.

