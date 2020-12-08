North Shore police and family desperately seeking 58-year-old man missing since Sunday evening

Police on Auckland's North Shore have issued an appeal for sightings of a man not seen since Sunday evening.

Missing Auckland man Rob Charlton Source: NZ Police

The family of 58-year-old Athol Charlton, also known as Rob, are concerned for his welfare.

He left his Torbay home around 9.45pm on Sunday and has not been seen since.

He is about 187cm tall, of thin build and was last seen wearing a grey track suit jumper and blue track suit pants.

"Police and Rob’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to contact police immediately," a statement said.