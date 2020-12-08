TODAY |

North Shore police and family desperately seeking 58-year-old man missing since Sunday evening

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Police on Auckland's North Shore have issued an appeal for sightings of a man not seen since Sunday evening.

Missing Auckland man Rob Charlton Source: NZ Police

The family of 58-year-old Athol Charlton, also known as Rob, are concerned for his welfare.

He left his Torbay home around 9.45pm on Sunday and has not been seen since.

He is about 187cm tall, of thin build and was last seen wearing a grey track suit jumper and blue track suit pants.

"Police and Rob’s family and friends are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who may have seen him or his vehicle to contact police immediately," a statement said. 

"Police have reason to believe he may have been in the Waiwera area." 
 

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Norovirus surge at Auckland early childhood centres linked to switch in cleaning products
2
Concerns fake notes from Auckland money drop in circulation after being used at Hamilton bar
3
North Shore police and family desperately seeking 58-year-old man missing since Sunday evening
4
One dead, 200 ill due to mystery illness in India
5
Policeman's fatal shooting of man who threatened officers with rifle was justified, watchdog finds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
12:03

Researcher sheds light on trauma which can lead young Samoans in NZ to gangs

NZ's airports unlikely to recover from Covid-19 hit until late 2021 - S&P Global Ratings
00:26

Christchurch terrorist attack Royal Commission report to be released today

Christchurch terrorist accidentally shot himself before mosque attacks - report