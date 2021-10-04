North Shore McDonald's, Auckland CBD apartment block among new locations of interest

Sixteen new entries at eight locations of interest have been listed on the Ministry of Health's website on Monday, including a North Shore McDonald's and a central city apartment building.

McDonald's sign (file photo). Source: istock.com

The locations of interest continue to spread across the city, having previously been contained mainly in South and West Auckland.

McDonald's Wairau Road on the North Shore has been listed as a location of interest on Saturday between 6pm and 8pm. A visit to nearby View Road Dairy on Sunday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm is also listed.

Five trips to Z Albany petrol station are listed between last Monday and Friday. Likewise, five times are listed at Zest Apartments in central Auckland throughout all of last week.

Rounding off the list are visits to Farro Mt Eden, Countdown Manukau, Pak 'N' Save Lincoln Road, and FreshChoice Otahuhu.

There are now 146 locations listed as locations of interest by the ministry.

It comes as Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland's 'roadmap' to easing Covid-19 restrictions, including a phased process which would see the region remain at Alert Level 3, but with several key changes.

Starting from 11.59pm Tuesday, the region will remain in Alert Level 3, outdoor catch-ups with one other household allowed at a limit of 10, with masks to be worn when not eating and distanced while eating.

ECE will also reopen to everyone, with bubbles of 10 and recreational activities around the region are will also be permitted.

