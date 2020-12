A man reported missing on Monday from his home on Auckland's North Shore has been found dead this morning, police say.

Athol Charlton. Source: NZ Police

This morning police confirmed they've found the body of 58-year-old Athol Charlton.

Charlton left his Torbay home around 9.45pm on Sunday and was reported missing the next morning.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.