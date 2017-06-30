 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'The North needs a voice like me' - Shane Jones finally reveals he's running for election in Whangarei

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Labour politician Shane Jones is to return to politics as a member of New Zealand First.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:29
2
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

01:24
3
Jack said it's been 10 years since he last picked up a trombone. It didn't sound like it.

'That is brilliant!' – Jack Tame shows off hidden trombone talent, astounds colleagues by being quite good

00:16
4
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:12
5
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:38
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

Vunipola said he had no intent to harm Owen Franks.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ