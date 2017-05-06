 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


North Korea launches unknown missile into sea near Japan

share

Source:

Associated Press

North Korea today fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast, South Korea's military said, in what is likely the latest test-launch of a ballistic missile as the North seeks to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can reach the US mainland.

Officials claim the CIA and South Korean spies bribed a North Korean citizen to carry out a biochemical attack.

Source: Associated Press

A statement by the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch came from around the eastern North Korean coastal town of Wonsan, but the agency didn't say what type of projectile was fired or if it was successful.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency, without citing a source, said the projectile is believed to be a ballistic missile, but the South Korean military said it was still analysing what exactly the North launched.

North Korea is still thought to be several years away from its goal of being able to target US mainland cities with a nuclear ICBM, but each new test puts it closer to success.

The North's nuclear and missile programmes are perhaps the biggest foreign policy challenges to the new leaders in allies Washington and Seoul.

U.S. President Donald Trump has alternated in his public statements between bellicosity and flattery. But his administration is still working to solidify a policy to deal with North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

A new liberal president in Seoul, Moon Jae-in, has signaled he will be flexible in expanding civilian exchange with North Korea.

But many analysts say Moon won't likely push for any major rapprochement projects because North Korea has gone too far on its nuclear programme.

Besides its regular ballistic missile test-launches, the North carried out two nuclear tests last year - in January and September.

Outside analysts believe North Korea may be able to arm some of its shorter-range missiles with nuclear warheads, though the exact state of the North's secretive weapons programme is unknown.

Moon has made tentative steps toward engaging the North by restarting stalled civilian aid and exchange programmes as a way to improve strained ties.

South Korea said recently that it will allow a civic group to contact North Korea about potentially offering help in treating malaria, the first government approval on cross-border civilian exchanges since January 2016.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Watch: Team New Zealand recover from pre-start penalty to thump Ben Ainslie's Great Britain

00:30
2
Team NZ picked up a 33 second win over their opponents on day two of America's Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand show their class as Oracle falter on day two

00:29
3
Dixon somehow walked away from a terrifying crash that ripped the rear of his car off.

Watch: How did he walk away from this? Kiwi Scott Dixon wiped out of Indy 500 in crash that split his car in two

00:29
4
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

00:28
5
The convicted drug smuggler is finally heading home to Brisbane.

'We are not happy' - family of missing Australian boy William Tyrrell upset Schapelle Corby used his image

04:13
1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang talks about a fatal house fire in Hamilton and why some property owners are not complying with the life-saving requirement.

Landlords 'blatantly refusing' to comply with smoke alarm laws

The brother of a 23-year-old woman who died in a house fire is now campaigning to save the lives of others.

03:01
PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.

00:29
Team NZ picked up their second win of the day over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

Video: Two from two! Team New Zealand recover from early penalty to thrash Great Britain

Team NZ picked up their second win of the day with victory over Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR.

00:17
A geomagnetic storm made for some incredible photos in the South Island overnight.

Watch: Vivid Aurora Australis unravels over southern skies

A strong geomagnetic storm brought the stunning phenomenon to the south - and aurora hunters were out in force.

00:20
Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

New images emerge of Manchester bomber moments before explosion at Ariana Grande concert

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ