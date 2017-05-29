North Korea launches short-range ballistic missile into sea near Japan

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile that landed in Japan's maritime economic zone today, the latest in a string of test launches as the North seeks to build nuclear-tipped ICBMs that can reach the US mainland.

This launch of a suspected Scud-type missile, which the South Korean military said flew about 450 kilometres, may also be an attempt to demonstrate North Korea's ability to strike US and South Korean troops in the region.

The missile launched from the coastal town of Wonsan, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It landed in Japan's exclusive maritime economic zone, which is set about 200 nautical miles off the Japanese coast, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said.

Because the test — the North's ninth ballistic missile launch this year — was apparently of a short-range variety of which Pyongyang has a surplus of reliable missiles, it may have been meant more as a political and military message to outsiders than as a crucial test of not-yet-perfected technology.

The content of that message is open to interpretation, but some see a resolve to ignore US-led pressure, which has included vague threats from President Donald Trump and the arrival in Korean waters of powerful US military hardware, while also showing that the North can hit US targets near and far.

North Korea is still thought to be several years from its goal of being able to target US mainland cities with a nuclear intercontinental ballistic missile.

It has a strong arsenal of short- and medium-range missiles and is working to perfect its longer-range missiles.

North Korea's state-controlled media had no immediate comment.

The official Korean Central News Agency cited Kim as ordering officials to mass-produce and deploy the system all over the country so as to "completely spoil the enemy's wild dream to command the air."

Besides its regular ballistic missile test-launches, the North carried out two of its five nuclear tests last year — in January and September.