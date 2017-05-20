North Island's Desert Road to remain closed after yesterday's snowfall

 

The Desert road remains closed this morning due to snow which fell yesterday as a polar blast moved its way up the country. 

The Desert Rd at 5pm yesterday.

Source: Stu and Shelley Easton

Although no more snow is expected to fall on the road today, MetService warns there may be ice on the roads this morning.

"The biggest risk however is on Sunday night, by which time the skies should have cleared and the winds dropped," MetService said on Facebook.

"This is a classic recipe for frost and ice, which are possible as far north as Northland."

The Desert Road is closed in both directions and NZTA are advising motorists to use a detour which will add approximately 40 minutes to travel time. 

"For South Use Sh46 And Sh47 To National Park, Left Onto Sh4 Then Left Onto Sh49 To Waiouru. Reverse For North," NZTA said on their website

MetService have issued a Severe Weather Watch for strong, cold southwest gales along the east coast of the country, affecting Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Tararua, Wairarapa, Marlborough and Christchurch. 

Katia and Nikau Walker have made the most of the snow accumulating in a Dunedin backyard.
Source: Caroline Walker
Along with travel frustrations an Autumn snow dump brought delight in the South Island today.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Otago town was scattered with snow today.
Source: 1 NEWS

