North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

The North Island's Desert Rd is expected to remain closed for several hours after a truck crashed between Rangipo and Waiouru shortly after 1.30am this morning.

A truck and trailer unit rolled near a bridge on the North Island's Desert Rd overnight.

A truck and trailer unit rolled near Waihohonu Bridge, along State Highway 1, and a crane will be required to move it from the crash site.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody was injured.

Three to 5cm of snow may accumulate near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

Another period of significant snow accumulation may affect Desert Rd tomorrow.

Road diversions for those heading south require motorists to use State Highway 46 and State Highway 47 to National Park, then turn left onto State Highway 4, and then left on to State Highway 49 to Waiouru.

The reverse applies for northbound travel.

