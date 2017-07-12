North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

The North Island's Desert Rd is expected to remain closed for several hours after a truck crashed between Rangipo and Waiouru shortly after 1.30am this morning.

A truck and trailer unit rolled near a bridge on the North Island's Desert Rd overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

A truck and trailer unit rolled near Waihohonu Bridge, along State Highway 1, and a crane will be required to move it from the crash site.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and nobody was injured.

Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning. Source: centralwaikato.co.nz

Three to 5cm of snow may accumulate near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 500m.

Another period of significant snow accumulation may affect Desert Rd tomorrow.

