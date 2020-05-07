North Island Vodafone users left without service as fibre cable accidentally cut

Vodafone users have been left without phone service after a fibre cable was accidentally cut twice in the Bay of Plenty and the Hawke's Bay.
According to a spokesperson, both a cable in Matamata and Napier were cut this morning.
"These two separate fibre cuts combined have reduced ability to reroute traffic in the area and have caused a major outage of mobile and fixed connectivity in the Central and Eastern North Island," Vodafone said in a tweet.
While the exact number of customers affected is not yet known, they say many users across the North Island are reporting problems.
Vodafone are currently working to fix both issues as soon as possible.