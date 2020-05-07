TODAY |

North Island Vodafone users left without service as fibre cable accidentally cut

Source:  1 NEWS

Vodafone users have been left without phone service after a fibre cable was accidentally cut twice in the Bay of Plenty and the Hawke's Bay. 

Vodafone NZ's Auckland offices. Source: istock.com

According to a spokesperson, both a cable in Matamata and Napier were cut this morning.

"These two separate fibre cuts combined have reduced ability to reroute traffic in the area and have caused a major outage of mobile and fixed connectivity in the Central and Eastern North Island," Vodafone said in a tweet.  

While the exact number of customers affected is not yet known, they say many users across the North Island are reporting problems. 

Vodafone are currently working to fix both issues as soon as possible. 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
New Covid-19 case makes testing for loss of smell symptom vital - expert
2
'Astronomical to believe' - Covid-19 hits Pasifika population in US 12 times harder than others
3
In fiery exchange, Simon Bridges accuses Dr Bloomfield of holding back info
4
Meghan Markle marks Archie's first birthday with cute storytime video
5
White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

New Covid-19 case makes testing for loss of smell symptom vital - expert
06:46

Meet the Kiwi taking the world by storm with a hopeful poem about Covid-19
06:03

Paula Bennett, Shane Jones debate an early move to Level 2, National's tax relief policy and the lockdown's legality
06:08

Was the Government's Covid-19 lockdown illegal? Expert explains