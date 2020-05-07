North Island Vodafone users left without service as fibre cable accidentally cut

Vodafone users have been left without phone service after a fibre cable was accidentally cut twice in the Bay of Plenty and the Hawke's Bay.

Vodafone NZ's Auckland offices. Source: istock.com

According to a spokesperson, both a cable in Matamata and Napier were cut this morning.

"These two separate fibre cuts combined have reduced ability to reroute traffic in the area and have caused a major outage of mobile and fixed connectivity in the Central and Eastern North Island," Vodafone said in a tweet.

While the exact number of customers affected is not yet known, they say many users across the North Island are reporting problems.