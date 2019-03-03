TODAY |

North Island fine, South Island should expect some showers

Grace Stanton
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Grace Stanton

The weather has settled down and temperatures are on the rise across the country after a chilly first week of winter.

The North Island is fine today with cloud around the Kapiti Coast, spreading into the west later on in the day.

The South Island should expect a few showers, especially around Fiorland, Southland and Invercargill but these showers will not be heavy, MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said.

Last night temperatures plummeted to -5.7 in Twizel, -3.7C in Timaru, -2.4C in Queenstown and -2.6C in Christchurch with its coldest day on Wednesday reaching -4C.

View of Oriental Bay in Wellington. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Grace Stanton
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
The flypast included more than 20 aircraft.
Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Multi-storey building of Wellington marae collapses overnight due to large fire
4
Neesham's 5/31 helped the Kiwis dismiss Afghanistan for just 172 runs.
Jimmy Neesham snags five-wicket haul as Black Caps dominate Afghanistan in seven-wicket World Cup win
5
Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around.
Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Rangiputa mountain in Karikari Peninsula

Tourism sector should pay for accommodation survey - officials
02:14
A new book recognises the service of 2500 young men who fought in WWI.

Māori Pioneer Battalion descendants march through Gisborne to honour veterans

00:47
Nick Mowbray is up against 47 other entrepreneurs for the award.

Kiwi behind toy brand Zuru finalist for EY World Entrepreneur
Wellington (file picture).

Around 1200 homes lose power in Wellington