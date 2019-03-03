North Island fine, South Island should expect some showers

The weather has settled down and temperatures are on the rise across the country after a chilly first week of winter.
The North Island is fine today with cloud around the Kapiti Coast, spreading into the west later on in the day.
The South Island should expect a few showers, especially around Fiorland, Southland and Invercargill but these showers will not be heavy, MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said.
Last night temperatures plummeted to -5.7 in Twizel, -3.7C in Timaru, -2.4C in Queenstown and -2.6C in Christchurch with its coldest day on Wednesday reaching -4C.