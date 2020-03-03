North Island drought unlikely to be unique as climate change grips the globe - MetService

At the hands of climate change New Zealand can expect more drought in the future, according to MetService.

This summer has seen several regions around New Zealand, especially in the North Island, experience some of the hottest and driest temperatures on record. Many Kiwis have had to endure the hardships of drought, with water restrictions in some places and a lack of water supply in others.

Whangārei has had its second driest summer in records that began in 1937, while Western Bay Of Plenty has had its second driest on record since records began in 1898 - 122 years worth of records.

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths told TVNZ1’s Breakfast it is the new reality.

“We will be having longer and more persistent droughts because of more highs in the New Zealand region,” said Ms Griffiths.

She said New Zealand can expect more drought in the future.

“A quiet Southern Ocean or persistent high over New Zealand is part of the recipe of a warmer world,” she said.

“That is a climate change signal, we know this.

“That is something we can say: Expect more drought in the future.”

For the drought-stricken north, Ms Griffiths said there will be some rain relief tomorrow.

"You can almost smell the rain at the moment," she said.