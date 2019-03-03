TODAY |

North Canterbury woman makes history with Young Farmer of the Year contest

A North Canterbury shepherd has made history after qualifying for the prestigious FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

Georgie Lindsay, 23, won the Tasman regional final in Culverden last night, beating seven other contestants.

Lindsay is one of only four woman nationally to ever qualify for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final.

She’s the first woman from the region in 51 years to make it through to the grand final.

“It’s a big shock,” Ms Lindsay said in statement.

“I’ve had a lot of support in the lead-up to this event, especially from my family and my employers.”

“My support crew would be too large to fit on stage with me,” she told contest host Te Radar.

The event included finalists from Golden Bay, Westport and Canterbury.

The competition saw all participants tackle a series of gruelling modules, including a fast-paced agri-knowledge quiz.

It was Ms Lindsay’s first time competing in a regional final.

“It was definitely a challenging competition that put us all under a lot of pressure, which was awesome,” she said.

The prestigious contest has undergone a major overhaul since marking its 50th anniversary in Invercargill last year.

“We’re now showcasing all aspects of what it means to be a modern food producer,” said Te Radar.

Ms Lindsay’s won $12,000 worth of prizes, including an XR150 Honda farm bike and also picked up the innovation award.

Co-finalist Jonny Brown, was named the most tech-savvy contestant and picked up the prize for outstanding leadership.

Alex Knowles, 26, placed third and won the award for championing environmental best practice.

Peter O’Connor, 20, who’s from Westport, picked up the award for showcasing food production.

This year’s grand final is in Hawke’s Bay in July.

Tasman FMG Young Farmer of the Year Georgie Lindsay
