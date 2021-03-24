TODAY |

North Canterbury town offering four-bedroom homes for around $350,000 as part of new-build scheme

Source:  1 NEWS

A North Canterbury town is taking matters into its own hands to help ease the country's housing crisis and to help attract people to the region.

Waiau residents have launched a shared equity housing scheme, calling it the Hurunui Development Trust, which aims to build 10 new homes within the next five years.

The town, which is 47km south-east of Hanmer Springs, has four-bedroom, two-bathroom, homes on 700 square metre sections for around $350,000.

“That’s what we’re working towards,” Trust member Rebekah Kelly told Breakfast.

“It’s been in the pipeline for four years and it just so happens that we announce our cool thing as the Government announces their cool thing."

She says Waiau was a small town that’s a great place to raise children and for people to make things happen for themselves.

“This scheme is about owning your own property and especially for families who haven’t been able to think about owning their property before, we want to build a house so they can come buy that and come be a part of our community,” Kelly said.

“It’s a win for us because we get new awesome people in our community.”

Kelly said there had already been interest from people in moving to the town.

