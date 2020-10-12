TODAY |

North Auckland school auctions off hand-drawn artwork by Jacinda Ardern to fundraise

Source:  1 NEWS

A hand-drawn artwork by Jacinda Ardern is being auctioned off on Trade Me to raise funds for a north Auckland school, racking up more than $1000 in bids so far.

Signed artwork by Jacinda Ardern being auctioned off as a school fundraiser. Source: zenasmummy / TradeMe

The framed artwork pictures a tornado drawn in silver ink on black paper, along with the words "the political cycle" and the Prime Minister's signature.

"This signed original doodle by Jacinda was donated to Red Beach School to be auctioned to fundraise for the school," the auction reads.

"We are incredibly grateful that the Prime Minister of New Zealand took the time out of her busy schedule to create this for us. 

"With the elections just a couple of weeks away, now is the time to snap up this collectable piece of fun art."

The artwork is being auctioned off with all proceeds going to Red Beach School, the sellers say.

It's currently sitting at $1040, with 33 bids placed and the auction closing on Friday night.

New Zealand
Politics
Education
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:45
Offers of help come flooding in for soldier featured on Fair Go after botched roofing job
2
Fair Go: Christchurch woman shocked by $8000 electricity bill
3
Lonely landslide possible for Labour as coalition partners slump in polls
4
Helen Clark criticises Medical Association after 'very late' clarification on cannabis stance
5
North Auckland school auctions off hand-drawn artwork by Jacinda Ardern to fundraise
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'It is idiotic': Illegal penguin selfies may cost $100k, DOC warns
05:56

Fair Go: Christchurch woman shocked by $8000 electricity bill
04:33

Seven Sharp teams up with Volkswagen to offer chance to win a quintessential Kiwi summer holiday

Council warns Napier residents not to drink dirty tap water as shortages bite