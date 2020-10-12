North Auckland school auctions off hand-drawn artwork by Jacinda Ardern to fundraise

A hand-drawn artwork by Jacinda Ardern is being auctioned off on Trade Me to raise funds for a north Auckland school, racking up more than $1000 in bids so far.

Signed artwork by Jacinda Ardern being auctioned off as a school fundraiser. Source: zenasmummy / TradeMe

The framed artwork pictures a tornado drawn in silver ink on black paper, along with the words "the political cycle" and the Prime Minister's signature.

"This signed original doodle by Jacinda was donated to Red Beach School to be auctioned to fundraise for the school," the auction reads.

"We are incredibly grateful that the Prime Minister of New Zealand took the time out of her busy schedule to create this for us.

"With the elections just a couple of weeks away, now is the time to snap up this collectable piece of fun art."

The artwork is being auctioned off with all proceeds going to Red Beach School, the sellers say.