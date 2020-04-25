'Nonsensical' - top epidemiologist slams Trump's call to consider injecting disinfectants into Covid-19 patients

A Harvard University public health expert says President Donald Trump's call to consider injecting coronavirus patients with disinfectants to treat the respiratory ailment is "nonsensical".

Epidemiologist Michael Mina was reacting to Trump's pondering aloud if disinfectants could be injected into people to kill the coronavirus.

"It's just really sad that our president is just so naïve to these fundamental aspects of human biology that he would think about, you know, saying something like that. It just doesn't make sense to me," Mr Mina said.

Mr Mina pointed out that injecting disinfectants into patients would cause the caustic agents to kill both the virus and the person you are trying to help.

Mr Trump told reporters on Friday he was posing the question "sarcastically."

The president, who has consistently looked for hopeful news about containing the virus, also suggested that heat treatment and ultraviolet light could also help treat patients.

"We're not gonna be using UV light to kill a virus inside of the body," Mr Mina said.

"I don't know what he's referring to. I don't think that that's a modality that we are going to be looking at for treatment of people, and it seems insane."