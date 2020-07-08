TODAY |

Non-white Kiwis continue to have trust issues with courts and corrections - report

Source:  1 NEWS

A survey of 8000 people's experiences and perceptions of New Zealand's criminal justice system shows trust in authorities drops off when it comes to courts and corrections, especially amongst non-white New Zealanders.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new Ministry of Justice report found 78 per cent of respondents want more public funds allocated towards victims and crime prevention. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Justice this morning published its Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System report, which draws results from the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey 2019 released in May.

Sector Deputy Secretary Tim Hampton said most New Zealanders believe the police and groups that support victims were doing a good job, and that they have a high level of trust in them.

However, he added, "this trust decreases when it comes to courts and corrections, which is consistent with previous New Zealand and international studies".

"The report reveals disparities among different groups of people, such as their feelings of safety and their experience of the criminal justice system in general," Mr Hampton said.

"While there is a solid level of trust in the criminal justice system, Pacific peoples and Indian New Zealanders are more concerned about being the victim of a crime than other New Zealand adults."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meng Foon told Breakfast it’s obvious the current system isn’t working. Source: Breakfast

The report found one in five, or 20 per cent, of Pacific people worry most or all of the time about being a victim. The number is vastly different from just one in 20, or five per cent, of New Zealand Europeans.

However, the difference in actual experience of crime in Pacific and New Zealand Europeans is similar - 31 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

"Māori and Pacific peoples are less likely to agree that New Zealanders are treated fairly by the police," Mr Hampton said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However Chris Cahill admits there's an issue with overrepresentation of Māori in the justice system. Source: Breakfast

"Māori (38 per cent), Chinese (39 per cent) and Pacific (39 per cent) adults are all less likely to feel that their values align with the criminal justice system than other adults."

Mr Hampton said the report highlighted areas of New Zealand's criminal justice system which could be improved, made safer or more effective.

Overall, the survey found six per cent of participants were completely confident that the criminal justice system as a whole was effective, while 47 per cent were fairly effective, 25 per cent were neutral, 18 per cent were not very confident and four per cent were not at all confident.

New Zealand
Social Issues
Māori Issues
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
South Island teen brings back old-fashioned milk deliveries to earn extra cash
2
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
3
Relief for migrant workers in NZ as Government extends temporary visas
4
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
5
Hamilton 13-year-old found safe nearly two months after he went missing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Teen murderer told 'hand yourself in' by victim's partner

Auckland rates rise options more popular than freeze, says survey

SkyCity warned about online casino breaching Gambling Act
01:44

Permanent fire ban proposal sparks debate in Hawke's Bay