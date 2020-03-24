Non-residents trying to get into parts of Northland from tomorrow afternoon will be blocked by iwi

Those trying to get into parts of Northland from tomorrow will be blocked by iwi, and any non-residents or those considered at risk of spreading Covid-19 will be turned away.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan (left) and Hone Harawira. Source: 1 NEWS

The road block will be at Whakapara along State Highway One, north of Whangarei.

It is being led by former Mana Party Leader Hone Harawira and Dr Lance O’Sullivan, who are concerned visitors are putting their communities at risk.

Those trying to get into the region will be stopped and questioned. Mr Harawira says all tourists and non-residents will be turned away while residents and those who come from the north will be screened.

The road blocks starts at midday tomorrow and will be manned by community members.

Dr Lance O’Sullivan is taking a slightly less aggressive approach, and unlike Mr Harawira, he says he’d rather call it an “assessment checkpoint” rather than a “road block”

He says it’s an added layer of protection for vulnerable Northland communities.

The doctor is in charge of the screening process and says iwi members will be asking travellers a series of questions to see if they are at risk. He would encourage them to make suggestions about what they should do, which might include turning around.

Mr Harawira says he has the backing of Far North police while the Far North District Council says it’s open to the concept.

In a statement yesterday, police said they will work with iwi to protect the community’s most vulnerable, and no one has set out to establish illegal roadblocks.

Māori leaders push ahead with plans for roadblocks, checkpoints on tribal boundaries amid coronavirus lockdown

Yesterday, Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare also expressed support for Te Whanau a Apanui and other iwi looking to enforce roadblocks.

“I support what Te Whānau ā Apanui are doing as well as other areas that are looking to isolate their communities to keep them safe,” he told TVNZ’s Marae.