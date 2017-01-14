 

Non-fatal drowning at Goat Island north of Auckland sees male flown to hospital

A male patient was given CPR and flown to hospital after her drowned but survived at Goat Island this afternoon.

Fire and Ambulance services were called to the incident on the island near Leigh about 12.18pm today.

A person was given CPR and flown to hospital in serious condition after a non-fatal drowning at Goat Island.

A person was given CPR and flown to hospital in serious condition after a non-fatal drowning at Goat Island.

Source: Supplied

He was pulled from the water and a fire spokesperson said crews gave CPR to him.

The patient was in a serious condition and was flown to Auckland Hospital by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

