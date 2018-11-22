TODAY |

Non-binary Dunedin student becomes first-time father after giving birth

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Social Issues

A Dunedin student who identifies as neither female nor male has become a first-time father after announcing they have given birth.

Scout Barbour-Evans, who was born female but identifies as genderfluid or non-binary, gave birth to a daughter at home on Wednesday, Stuff reports.

Barbour-Evans said their daughter would refer to them as 'papa'.

Scout said in a Twitter post, "Look what Santa brought me this year! She arrived last Wednesday".

"She's perfect and I'm in love, but we're still adjusting to life with each other so we aren't taking visitors or many calls."

They became pregnant through a sperm donor after undergoing a double mastectomy several months earlier.

Anika Moa, who’s pregnant herself – talked with Scout Barbour-Evans. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Health
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29
Rouxle Le Roux, 19, recalled the day she hit and killed Nathan Kraatskow on May 18.

Woman who killed boy in Auckland hit-and-run speaks out - 'I pray I can make it right'

Photos: Hero police dog Caesar 'recovering well' from stab wounds, police say

Body recovered in search for swimmer who vanished after diving off Hastings waterfall
A large New Zealand longfin eel

Irresponsible pool owners inadvertently killing eels, Waikato council warns