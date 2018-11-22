Non-binary Dunedin student becomes first-time father after giving birth

A Dunedin student who identifies as neither female nor male has become a first-time father after announcing they have given birth.

Scout Barbour-Evans, who was born female but identifies as genderfluid or non-binary, gave birth to a daughter at home on Wednesday, Stuff reports.

Barbour-Evans said their daughter would refer to them as 'papa'.

Scout said in a Twitter post, "Look what Santa brought me this year! She arrived last Wednesday".

"She's perfect and I'm in love, but we're still adjusting to life with each other so we aren't taking visitors or many calls."