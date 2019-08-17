Nominations for local body elections closed after last minute rush

There has been a last-minute rush of people putting their hand up for council.

Nominations for local body elections closed yesterday although some candidates already have a guaranteed seat at the table.

"I'm actually really excited," Marlborough Council candidate Matt Flight said.

According to Mr Flight, the number of nominees went from 7 to 15 yesterday, enough to spark his excitement.

"I've actually got a campaign," he said.

The last-minute rush is said to be caused by incidents where a strong mayor or set of councillors step down.

"There are gaps or major issues facing the community, so you'll get more interest and more nominations." Dave Cull of Local Government NZ said.

Earlier this year, Tauranga City Councillor Leanne Brown stepped down from her position after copping abuse on social media.

She says it was hard to avoid and thinks people do not realise how vital local government’s role is.