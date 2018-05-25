'Noise control have been my nemesis' – Christchurch musician out to set world record for longest drumming marathon

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
1 NEWS Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Some firms are asking customers to review privacy policies or re-subscribe to their mailing lists.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
The explosion happened in the Canadian city of Mississauga - leaving at least three people critically hurt.
Most of NZ is going to get it. Check the local forecast for your area.
Rick Thorburn killed Tiahleigh after one of his sons confessed to having sex with the girl, and feared she may be pregnant.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ