'Nobody is whispering ...there are no contenders' - Judith Collins labels Nats caucus best 'for at least 10 years'

National Party MPs are ramping up the unity message as they go into the second day of their two-day caucus retreat in Tauranga.

Source: 1 NEWS

Reports last week suggested instability was creeping in amid rumblings of discontent with the leadership, but that's been firmly shut down.

"Nobody is whispering about anything, this is the best caucus I can remember for at least 10 years, senior MP Judith Collins told Newshub's AM Show on Friday.

"There are no contenders, we're very, very united."

Party leader Bill English says there's strong support for himself and his deputy Paula Bennett.

Potential leadership contenders Simon Bridges and Jonathan Coleman came out publicly on Thursday to back that up.

Mr English hasn't ruled out handing over the leadership before the next election but it seems he'll be doing that in his own time and no one is in a mood to rush him.

He said National was in good shape, it was the largest and most popular party in parliament and still had strong public support.