'Nobody quite knows what the result last night means' - Winston Peters says he will digest yesterday's results before coalition decision

The man who is standing between either a National or Labour led coalition, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is keeping his cards close to his chest a day after the general election.

The 72-year-old politician ruled out making a decision on who he would form a Government with before he talked to his party members.

He also acknowledged last night's result and the fact 300,000 uncounted special votes meant "nobody knows what last night's result means".

"Weve got to wait for some time until the special votes are counted...so things could change marginally".

Mr Peters said he will announce a decision on who he will form a coalition "when he talks to his colleagues in the next few days and tell you what we're prepared to do".