'Nobody was moving' - motorcyclist describes moments after harrowing Akaroa bus crash

A motorcyclist who arrived at the scene soon after the Akaroa bus crash says he helped more than 30 tourists escape from the wreckage through a smashed window.

Bystanders watch on after the bus crashed near Summit and Christchurch-Akaroa Roads.
The bus full of cruise ship passengers collided with a car and crashed down a bank yesterday about 5pm. 

A bus full of cruise ship passengers plunged down a bank after a collision with a car yesterday.

A bus full of cruise ship passengers plunged down an Akaroa bank after a collision with a car yesterday.

Joachim van Oostrum told Radio New Zealand he first stopped to help the female occupant of the car, but it was clear "there wasn't much I could do because she was completely squashed in".

Mr van Oostrum spoke to the woman and realised there was another vehicle involved.

"I looked down the bank and I could see the bus about 10 metres down the bank," he said.

"The engine was running, I saw nobody. Nobody was moving, everyone was still in shock."

Emergency services were mobilised to transport those injured to Christchurch Hospital.
He said he rushed down the bank when another man emerged from the bus.

They began assisting the passengers out of the bus through a smashed window.

"They were stressed but there was no crying or panic," he said.

The female driver of the car is in Christchurch Hospital in the intensive care unit and the male bus driver is in a serious but stable condition.

Two American tourists are in a stable condition.

Police said the bus will be removed from the scene at 11am today from Christchurch Akaroa Rd which will be closed for several hours. 

