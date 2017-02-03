'Nobody asks for a koha' - Ngapuhi leader rubbishes Te Tii marae attempt to charge for Waitangi coverage

A Ngapuhi leader has slammed Te Tii marae for attempting to charge news outlets $10,000 for exclusive Waitangi Day coverage.

Waihoroi Shortland rubbished the idea, saying media would be "stupid" to pay.

"To be told this is the cost of telling the story of the nation, on the day of the nation, tantamounts to highway robbery to a kind I don't know," he told 1 NEWS.

"Nobody asks for a koha... a koha is something you give from your heart. The practice in this part of the world is that you don't even lay it out."

The secretary of Waitangi Marae Mauri Komiti Tana Apiata said he approached Newshub first, and if they didn't meet the offer, he'd open it up to other broadcasters.

Mr Apiata told a 1 NEWS reporter that he wanted to talk to someone in the organisation who had "a chequebook" to discuss the situation.