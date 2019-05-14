'No words to relieve the hurt' - UN Secretary General visits Al Noor mosque, eight weeks after terrorist attack

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has visited Al Noor mosque, one of the two places of worship targeted in the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

He spoke with some of the survivors.

Mr Guterres told media at the mosque: "I know there are no words to relieve the hurt and sorrow and pain.

"I wanted to come here personally to transmit love, support and total and complete admiration.

"Like so many around the world I was so moved by the poignant stories of compassion and grace from Christchurch.

Fifty-one people were killed in shootings at the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood mosque on March 15.