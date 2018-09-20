No winners of $28m Powerball prize - it rolls over to next week

There were no winners to last night's enormous $28m Lotto Powerball prize, with the millions now rolling over into next week's draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning numbers were 02, 04, 10, 17, 29, 31 and a bonus of 05. The Powerball was 01. Strike was 31, 10, 04 and 17.

Two Second Division Powerball players won $37,102 each.

In standard Lotto, one person picked all six and won $1 million, while 19 others got five and the bonus to win $22,221 each.

The First Division winner was sold at Village Post Temuka.

The largest prize ever won on a single ticket in New Zealand was $44 million in November of 2016.

Last month, a person who won $17.1 million on Powerball finally came forward to collect their prize after buying it at a small store in Twizel.