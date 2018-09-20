TODAY |

No winners of $28m Powerball prize - it rolls over to next week

Source:  1 NEWS

There were no winners to last night's enormous $28m Lotto Powerball prize, with the millions now rolling over into next week's draw.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning numbers were 02, 04, 10, 17, 29, 31 and a bonus of 05. The Powerball was 01. Strike was 31, 10, 04 and 17.

Two Second Division Powerball players won $37,102 each.

In standard Lotto, one person picked all six and won $1 million, while 19 others got five and the bonus to win $22,221 each.

The First Division winner was sold at Village Post Temuka.

The largest prize ever won on a single ticket in New Zealand was $44 million in November of 2016.

Last month, a person who won $17.1 million on Powerball finally came forward to collect their prize after buying it at a small store in Twizel.

The next draw is on Wednesday.

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead, multiple injured after van rolls north of Invercargill
2
Eliminated contestant returns, four new suitors join the Bachelorette NZ
3
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
4
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
5
Police officer dies following serious crash in Karaka
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:49

Meet the Kiwi who reckons he's picked up 15 tonnes of rubbish on beaches

01:42

Thirteen plots of former gold-miner land go up for sale on the West Coast
01:49

Mataura locals want potentially-toxic paper mill waste gone - and fast
01:38

Coronavirus restrictions continue as Kiwis continue to self-isolate