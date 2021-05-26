No urgent, exceptional travel spots from Sydney available until after July 29

Spaces set aside for urgent or exceptional circumstances are full for managed return flights from New South Wales.

No further applications are being accepted after 7pm NZT (5pm AUS), an MIQ spokesperson said.

People who have already applied and are not already allocated a flight, and people who apply up until applications close today, will be waitlisted for possible future flights after July 29.

The spokesperson said they will be contacted directly about this.

"Anyone in Australia who is unable to return home to New Zealand at this time should continue to shelter in place and follow all local advice."

New Zealanders in Australia who are in need of urgent consular assistance should contact the MFAT emergency consular line at +64 99 20 20 20 from overseas or 0800 30 10 30 in New Zealand.

The two-way bubble with NSW was closed on June 22 amid soaring Covid infections in Sydney.