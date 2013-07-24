 

No time frame on bridge reopening after crash on SH63 in Marlborough

Telecommunication services have  been cut in parts of Marlborough after engineers fixing a bridge hit by a truck accidentally cut a fibre optic cable.

Police car

The driver of the truck was earlier airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after he crashed into the Wye River Bridge, 50km north of Renwick on State Highway 63, just before 6am today, police say.

The truck is now off the Wye Bridge but there are significant structural safety assessments to make tomorrow.  

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman said "Drivers will be directed through the ford with traffic management and some delays at this part of the Picton to Christchurch Alternate Route for some time.

"At this stage there is no time frame on how long it will take to get this bridge repaired".

The Transport Agency encourages all drivers to build an extra time and please be patient getting across the ford.

Police said the damage to the fibre optic cable may have caused electronic banking and Eftpos outages in the Marlborough area.





