'No swarms of people' - shoppers surprised by relaxed Christmas Eve shopping

Christmas eve is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the season, but figures show many shoppers got in early this year.

If you went Christmas shopping today expecting the usual chaos and mayhem it is likely you were pleasantly surprised.

"Quite surprised, I though it was going to be hectic," said one Auckland shopper.

And it appeared to be a similar scene in the capital today.

"It's easy to get around and there's no sort of swarms of people," said a shopper in Wellington.

Just before 1pm this afternoon 1 News found Westfield St Lukes was surprisingly relaxed for Christmas Eve.

The record number of purchases around the country happened earlier this morning at 11.45am with 171 transactions in just one second.

But figures have shown the biggest shopping day this year will have been yesterday, and Eftpos staff believe it's because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year.

"Saturday's the day to get away on the road and start your Christmas holidays so the top three categories that we saw growth in this year was alcohol, accommodation and automobile repairs. So I think that means people are getting their cars ready booking their holidays and they're heading off early," said Paymark's Paul Bristow.