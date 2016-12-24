 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'No swarms of people' - shoppers surprised by relaxed Christmas Eve shopping

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Christmas eve is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the season, but figures show many shoppers got in early this year.

December 24 is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the festive season but figures show many shoppers got in early this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

If you went Christmas shopping today expecting the usual chaos and mayhem it is likely you were pleasantly surprised. 

"Quite surprised, I though it was going to be hectic," said one Auckland shopper.

And it appeared to be a similar scene in the capital today.

"It's easy to get around and there's no sort of swarms of people," said a shopper in Wellington.

Just before 1pm this afternoon 1 News found Westfield St Lukes was surprisingly relaxed for Christmas Eve.

The record number of purchases around the country happened earlier this morning at 11.45am with 171 transactions in just one second.

But figures have shown the biggest shopping day this year will have been yesterday, and Eftpos staff believe it's because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year.

"Saturday's the day to get away on the road and start your Christmas holidays so the top three categories that we saw growth in this year was alcohol, accommodation and automobile repairs. So I think that means people are getting their cars ready booking their holidays and they're heading off early," said Paymark's Paul Bristow.

Today's shopping has totalled more than five million transactions. 

Related

Auckland

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

One confirmed dead in bus crash near Gisborne

00:35
2
The rugby league player delievered the fight-ending blow on Ryan Carr-Ketu in the fourth round to extend his boxing record to 7-0.

Watch: Paul Gallen unloads deadly uppercut on Kiwi boxer's head to finish bout in emphatic knockout fashion

00:40
3
Storm Barbara battered Birmingham Airport causing pilots grief and passengers unease as they touched down at uncomfortable angles.

Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

4

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after receiving leg and abdominal injuries

00:15
5
Weather reporter for Madrid Contigo, Elena Minambres, was joined by colleagues as she celebrated her astonishing win.

Watch: Ecstatic Spanish weather presenter can't control herself after realising big lotto win on live TV

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ