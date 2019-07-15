No strike action taken today in Mobil, Allied Petroleum tank driver dispute

Planned strike action by around 40 tanker drivers who work for Allied Petroleum - Mobil's contracted fuel transporter - has not gone ahead today.

A Mobil petrol station. Source: istock.com

Mobil told 1 NEWS this morning the strike had not occured and that the First Union Members showed up to work today.

"Mobil has been informed by Allied Petroleum that the planned industrial action has not gone ahead, and all FIRST Union drivers have presented to work this morning" - the statement read.

Allied Petroleum provide Mobil petrol and diesel to public transport infrastructure like bus depots, KiwiRail services and Auckland ferry services as well as direct to consumers at petrol station.