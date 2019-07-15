TODAY |

No strike action taken today in Mobil, Allied Petroleum tank driver dispute

Source:  1 NEWS

Planned strike action by around 40 tanker drivers who work for Allied Petroleum - Mobil's contracted fuel transporter - has not gone ahead today.

A Mobil petrol station. Source: istock.com

Mobil told 1 NEWS this morning the strike had not occured and that the First Union Members showed up to work today. 

"Mobil has been informed by Allied Petroleum that the planned industrial action has not gone ahead, and all FIRST Union drivers have presented to work this morning" - the statement read. 

Allied Petroleum provide Mobil petrol and diesel to public transport infrastructure like bus depots, KiwiRail services and Auckland ferry services as well as direct to consumers at petrol station. 

Mobil also told 1 NEWS the strike notice is limited to Allied Petroleum’s Auckland operations.

New Zealand
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Housing expert offers his 2020 market predictions, including what will happen to Auckland prices
2
Woman stands by her claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew as a 17-year-old
3
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
4
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
5
Rural fire station burgled while crew attend job
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rural fire station burgled while crew attend job
02:26

Central and southern New Zealand warned to brace for heavy rain, strong winds

Lime have midnight deadline to deactivate fleet of Auckland e-scooters

Baby's death after fall in Canterbury playground sparks warning from coroner