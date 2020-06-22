No special quarantine exemption for Constable Matthew Hunt's family member to attend funeral, PM says

There will be no special exemption for Constable Matthew Hunt’s family member who arrived from overseas to attend the slain police officer's funeral, the Prime Minister said today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The funeral of the Mr Hunt is being delayed so people in Covid-19 isolation can attend.

1 NEWS understands one family member currently in managed isolation in Rotorua was hoping to be transferred to Auckland and be allowed out on a special exemption for the funeral.

"As I've said many times before and I know that under these circumstances, the condolences of all of us will be cold comfort because it's the double whammy of losing a loved one and also being caught up in restrictions that are there to keep people safe," Ms Ardern said when asked about the issue at her post-Cabinet address this afternoon.

"So Constable Hunt's family, anything that occurs there does need to be approved by a medical officer of health.

"Of course with compassionate leave there was always an expectation that people complete a period of quarantine and that remains in place."

It comes as Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan told RNZ's Morning Report that family members from overseas had been sent to isolation as per the requirements, pushing back the funeral.

"It's really difficult for the family coming into managed isolation," Superintendent Hassan said.

"I have been speaking to the family directly, I do have liaison officers assigned to specific family as they come in to the country.

"We are doing everything we can as an organisation to be the best we can be within the restrictions and the role we have as New Zealand Police.

"I understand they are in Rotorua, to say whether they're OK is probably not my position, you can imagine they'd rather be here. They'd rather be with the family that is here."

Source: 1 NEWS

Although it was an unfortunate situation, as with all other arrivals to country, the Covid-19 restrictions still applied, Superintendent Hassan said.