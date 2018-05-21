'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

Source:
Simon Bridges has this morning laughed off the prospect of Winston Peters' impending stint as PM, predicting a varied and entertaining six weeks for the political veteran.
The National leader was asked to give a one-word assessment of the NZ First leader in the country's top job, as he is set to take over as PM in June with Jacinda Ardern on maternity leave.
'No," Mr Bridges laughed.
"He'll have his good days and his bad days and believe you me, as I think you'll find on this show, the bad days will be more interesting than the good days."
