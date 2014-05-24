No sign of missing Southland fisherman on second day of search

Police and LandSAR teams have today failed to find a Southland man who went missing during a fishing trip.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

Shan Norton McLauchlan, 29, has not been found after being reported overdue on Sunday following a fishing trip off the rocks in the Fortrose, Stirling Point area.

His car and some fishing equipment has been found, and a total of 14 personnel have been involved in the search.