No sign of cat on Rangitoto, Motutapu: DOC

An extensive search of Rangitoto and Motutapu islands in the Hauraki Gulf has found no sign of a cat, the Department of Conservation says.

Source: 1 NEWS

The search followed a sighting reported by two members of the public of a black cat on the shoreline at Islington Bay, which connects the islands.

Cats eat native birds, bats, lizards, and weta and other native insects, and Rangitoto and Motutapu have been free of predators and pests since 2011.

DOC spokesman Keith Gell says two predator detection dogs and their handler began looking for the cat on February 8.

He says the team searched for more than 10 days in a row without finding signs of the animal.

Motion sensitive cameras set up at Islington Bay also produced no evidence.

Mr Gell says the team has left the islands and the operation has been scaled down.

"We want to thank the people who told us they saw a cat at Islington Bay," he said.

"That's because we need to hear from the public if they see a cat or a dog on a pest-free island in the Hauraki Gulf."