'No relief in sight' for unrelenting Auckland humidity with overnight temperatures set to average 19C over coming days

An unwavering run of oppressively hot and humid nights confronts Auckland for at least the next 10 days.

MetService forecasts the average overnight temperature at 19 degrees over the next 10 days, leading up to Wednesday, February 21. 

Compounding this torrid run of sultry nights is the extreme humidity levels brought on by the February deluges hitting most of the country.

Auckland city night skyline with city center and Auckland Sky Tower, the iconic landmark of Auckland, New Zealand.

Auckland skyline at night (file picture).

Check the forecast for your area here.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Aucklanders awoke to a stifling 100 per cent humidity level this morning, creating conditions meteorologists say are no different to a tropical climate.

Sad girl in bed, backlit scene. Desaturated image.

During the next 10-day stretch, the lowest overnight Auckland temperature is 17 degrees.

And on the humidity front, there will be no relief for Aucklanders until at least midweek, when the showers will cease late Wednesday through to the weekend.

But the hot temperatures will not settle down.

During the next 10-day stretch, the lowest overnight Auckland temperature is forecast to be 17 degrees this Thursday, Febuary 13.

MetService Auckland meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said the extreme mugginess is the result of a "horrendus" combination of humid air mass and high temperatures.

"We've had a lot of rain yesterday and it's largely stopped today, but in the short term there's no relief in sight for Auckland," she said.

"It's really only midweek that we see some relief from the revolting high temperature and high moisture levels.

"The sup-tropics are driving our weather."

And a sticky day in Auckland is probably the least to worry about.

Ms Griffiths also warns further heavy rain today leading into Wednesday could easily create surface flooding in spots across the city.

Breakfast weather reporter Matty McLean gives the overview of the rainy weather this week.
"Key for Aucklanders is the risk of heavy rain tonight with localised surface flooding," she said.

"On Wednesday there should be slight relief in conditions."

But, the on and off February deluges of the past fortnight are nothing unusual.

"Every so often Auckland suffers from muggy south-easterlies in February - grey, overcast conditions with showers," she said.

"The last time we saw conditions like this though, where there was flooding, was March 2017."

Showers are again expected to descend on Auckland around 10pm tonight, and continue thorough to Wednesday.

However, fine conditions are then forecast for Auckland Thursday through Sunday.

The temperature, however, will not abate, with daily highs forecast to not drop below 26 degrees for the next week.

