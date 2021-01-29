'No reason' for people to change long weekend travel plans despite recent Covid-19 cases - Hipkins

Kiwis can go ahead with any travel plans they made for this weekend - a long weekend for those in Auckland and Northland - despite a recent Covid-19 cases in the community.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the recent surge in testing around Auckland and Northland in particular - all returning negative results - provides reassurance.

"Our advice today... is that there's no reason why people's travel plans should change given everybody should already be following the essential Level 1 public health advice," he said in a press conference today.

Source: istock.com

That Level 1 advice is to wash your hands, remember cough and sneeze etiquette and stay home if you're sick.

If you have Covid-19 symptoms, you need to stay home and contact Healthline about getting tested, Hipkins says.

"Please turn on Bluetooth and scan QR codes as you go," he said.

Echoing the message, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says there's no evidence of community transmission in either Northland or Auckland at this stage.

"Currently there are no recommended restrictions on events or on travel," he says.

"However of course we can continue to enjoy these freedoms safely if we all continue to do our part."