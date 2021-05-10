TODAY |

No rats, stoats or possums: Documentary sheds light on Predator Free 2050 vision

Source:  1 NEWS

A documentary airing on TVNZ on Saturday will shine a spotlight on the mahi already underway to achieve Predator Free 2050

Your playlist will load after this ad

Documentary coming to TVNZ looks at mahi already underway to try and achieve Predator Free 2050 Source: Breakfast

It is a vision to see Aotearoa free of rats, stoats and possums.

The driving question behind the documentary, Fight for the Wild, is whether Predator Free 2050 is achievable. 

Director Peter Young told Breakfast regardless of whether the country can achieve the goal, "it's an amazing journey for this nation to go on". 

He described the documentary as an "incredibly important story" to tell. 

"I think it's something that's going to shed a lot of light for New Zealanders just about how critical our wildlife is out there."

Young was joined by Predator Free 2050 chief executive Abbie Reynolds, who said she was "optimistic" about the vision being achieved. 

"The Kiwis involved in this are so passionate and it's their drive I think that keeps this movement going and alive."

Fight for the Wild consists of four, 1-hour episodes and airs on TVNZ 7.30pm Saturday. 

It is airing on RNZ from today. 

There is also a complementary podcast series. 

New Zealand
Environment
Television
Animals
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:57
Concrete contractor owes tens of thousands to customers across Waikato for jobs he never completed
2
Restraining inmates during, after birth 'completely unacceptable'
3
Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach
4
Record May temperatures recorded, but 'abrupt midweek plunge' will see mercury dive
5
'A little bit smutty' - Hilary unimpressed with viewer feedback after Jeremy's ankles are laid bare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

Tear gas, body cameras under consideration as authorities look to combat rising prison violence
00:18

Rescue crews move whale to safety after it became stranded in the River Thames
00:56

Witness describes seeing blood on suspect in Dunedin supermarket stabbing as police led him away
01:03

Watch: Bioluminescence hunter captures enchanting phenomena on video for first time at Auckland beach