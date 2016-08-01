 

No police prosecutions over collapse of Christchurch's CTV building in 2011 quake

Breaking
Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

No charges will be laid following the collapse of the CTV building that killed 115 people.

Police have started an examination on the site where the building once stood.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police have just notified the families and those close to people killed in the building.

Police say "This follows a very complex, technical investigation which has been one of the longest and most difficult New Zealand Police has ever undertaken."

As well as extensive investigations by the Police team we have sought a range of expert engineering advice, reconstructed and tested certain structural elements of the building, excavated the CTV site, and sought legal reviews by the Christchurch Crown Solicitor and the New Zealand Government’s legal advisers Crown Law."

Tom Hawker, who worked at CTV at the time says he feels very shaken by the news.

"It’s very disappointing to be honest, because we felt someone should be held to account for the suffering we’ve been through, after watching the building collapse with all of our friends inside."

Police will meet with family members soon to discuss the reasons behind this decision.

Damage to CTV building following Christchurch earthquake.

Source: 1 NEWS

