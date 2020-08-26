No plans to send mosque shooter back to Australia, Scott Morrison says

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not received a request for the Christchurch mosque terrorist to serve his prison sentence in Australia, he confirmed today.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian-born terrorist is being sentenced for the mass murders in Christchurch today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has not raised the matter of returning him with Australia.

"It's normal practice that criminals convicted of these offences serve their sentences in that jurisdiction and that's my understanding of what the arrangements are," Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"No request has been made to Australia for that to be any different."