No plans to ditch McDonald's straws here despite UK move

It could be several years before New Zealanders see an end to plastic straws in McDonald's restaurants.

Plastic straws from a McDonald's restaurant. Source: Associated Press

The fast-food chain announced today it will start to phase out plastic straws in Britain in September following a petition signed by 500,000 people.



The restaurant chain uses 1.8 million straws a day in the UK.

McDonald's New Zealand spokesperson Simon Kenny said there were no current plans here to get rid of plastic straws.

But he said a trial currently running in Taupō, in which customers were asked if they needed a straw, was working well.

"We've seen a significant reduction in the amount of straws that that restaurant's been using over the last few months, so I think that's probably a vote that people think it's the right thing to do," Mr Kenny said.

Mr Kenny said a trial was also being run in Rangiora.