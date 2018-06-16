No plans to ditch McDonald's straws here despite UK move

Source:RNZ rnz.co.nz
It could be several years before New Zealanders see an end to plastic straws in McDonald's restaurants.
The fast-food chain announced today it will start to phase out plastic straws in Britain in September following a petition signed by 500,000 people.
The restaurant chain uses 1.8 million straws a day in the UK.
McDonald's New Zealand spokesperson Simon Kenny said there were no current plans here to get rid of plastic straws.
But he said a trial currently running in Taupō, in which customers were asked if they needed a straw, was working well.
"We've seen a significant reduction in the amount of straws that that restaurant's been using over the last few months, so I think that's probably a vote that people think it's the right thing to do," Mr Kenny said.
Mr Kenny said a trial was also being run in Rangiora.
McDonald's had committed to offering only recyclable and sustainable packaging by 2025, but supply issues meant it was impractical to switch to fibre-based straws right now, he said.
