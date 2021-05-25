TODAY |

No pause to travel bubble between NZ and Victoria after new Melbourne Covid cases

Source:  1 NEWS

Quarantine-free travel between Aotearoa and Victoria can continue, with New Zealand’s Ministry of Health deeming tonight the public health risk from Covid-19 cases confirmed in Melbourne is being “appropriately managed”. 

After almost three months without community transmission, four linked community cases were confirmed yesterday. Source: Breakfast

But, the Ministry of Health is putting in place additional precautions for people who have been in Melbourne, including those who have travelled to New Zealand recently.

Earlier today, four Covid-19 cases in the community - all linked to each other - were detected in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. 

The Ministry of Health said it would be "actively monitoring the situation".

"The Ministry’s current assessment is that the public health risk is appropriately managed through the actions taken by Victorian health authorities."

Four Covid-19 community cases confirmed in Melbourne

Anyone who has been in Melbourne since May 11 is asked to monitor their symptoms and, if any develop, call Healthline, the Ministry of Health said. 

Anyone in New Zealand who has been in any of the locations of interest at specific times should call Healthline to get advice on testing and self-isolation. 

An updated list of locations and times of interest is on the Victoria Health website.

People in Australia who were at the locations of interest can’t travel for 14 days after being there. They’re told to follow local health advice in Victoria. 

Victorian health authorities are expected to provide further details in the coming days.

