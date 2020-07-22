TODAY |

No pause to quarantine-free travel between NZ and Victoria as risk of Melbourne case is deemed low

Source:  1 NEWS

Quarantine-free travel between Aotearoa and Victoria can continue, health officials announced this evening, with New Zealand’s Ministry of Health deeming the public health risk of the case confirmed in Melbourne yesterday to be low.

Source: istock.com

No further community cases have been identified in Victoria, with officials in Melbourne continuing to undertake contact tracing relating to the case. All initial test results from contacts are negative.

New community case of Covid-19 found in Melbourne

Anyone in New Zealand who has been at any of the Victorian locations of interest at the specified times should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on self-isolation and testing as soon as possible.

Individuals in Australia who were at a location of interest at the specified times cannot travel for 14 days from exposure and should follow Victoria health advice regarding isolation and testing.

Over 50,000 fans at AFL game in Melbourne contacted after possible Covid-19 exposure

The Ministry of Health’s announcement comes as the AFL contacted more than 50,000 fans who attended a match at the MCG on Friday, amid fears hundreds may have been exposed to Covid-19 on the train.

