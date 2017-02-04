 

No parasite found in Bluff wild oysters, following testing

The latest testing has revealed a parasite feared to have spread to the Bluff wild oyster fishery hasn't been detected, the Ministry of Primary Industries says.

Bonamia ostreae was found on two oyster farms around Stewart Island but MPI is now 95 per cent confident it isn't present in wild oysters, after sampling 11 locations in Foveaux Straight.

"This is good news and demonstrates that the removal of farmed oysters from Big Glory Bay is the right thing to do to lessen the risk to the wild fishery," MPI's Geoff Gwyn said.

The spread of a parasite was behind the dramatic measure, which has seen around 80 tonnes of material culled.
Around 40 tonnes of material was culled from Stewart Island's Big Glory Bay at the end of June to halt the spread of a parasite in flat oysters.

The last of the Big Glory Bay cages were lifted over the weekend and this week officials will start lifting up the ropes.

The culling process involved the caged oysters being pulled up by crane and taken to a landfill in Bluff.

They have been disinfected and wrapped and the equipment used to transport them, including the crane, trucks, barge and freighter, will also be disinfected after use.

Vessels have also taken an indirect route from Stewart Island that avoids passing near oyster fisheries in Foveaux Strait and sites of significance to local iwi.

Bonamia ostreae has also been found in Marlborough, where the first cages will be lifted out of the water this week.

The spread of a parasite was behind the dramatic measure, which has seen around 80 tonnes of material culled.

