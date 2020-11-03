No other new Covid-19 cases in the community today after hotel worker case revealed last night

There are no other new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, after a managed isolation worker in Christchurch was confirmed to have contracted the virus yesterday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

There are, however, four new cases in New Zealand's managed isolation and quarantine facilities today.

They include a person who arrived from Kabul via Dubai. That person tested positive around day 12.

Another arrived in New Zealand on October 21 from London via Doha and Brisbane. They also tested positive around day 12.

One of the new cases arrived from the United States on October 29 via Sydney. They tested positive around day three.

The final new imported case arrived from the United States via Doha and Brisbane. They tested positive around day three.

All four new imported cases are in quarantine in Auckland.

After 11 cases recovered today, New Zealand now has 75 active cases of Covid-19, Bloomfield said.

The total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is now 1612.

Yesterday, 2455 tests for Covid-19 were processed.

Yesterday's positive community case, a member of the health team working at the Sudima isolation hotel near Christchurch Airport, was announced last night by the Ministry of Health.

The person tested negative Thursday as part of the Government's routine testing of those on the frontline, but developed mild symptoms at the weekend.

The infected person visited Countdown Beckenham on Colombo Street on Sunday. The store has undergone a deep clean and security footage is being reviewed.

Canterbury District Health Board today informed parents of Cashmere High School students that a student at the school was a close contact of the new community case.

Bloomfield said there is no need for anyone in the school community to get a Covid-19 test unless they feel ill, and they don't have to isolate. He said it is "business as usual" at the school today.

The student has tested negative for the virus but will remain in isolation for 14 days, as well as being re-tested on day five and day 12, Bloomfield said.

Prior to yesterday, the last time New Zealand had a community case of the coronavirus was Friday, October 23.