'No one wants to see patients put at risk' - Impact of looming nurses' strikes on patients discussed in Parliament

The impact of the impending nurses' strikes was discussed in Parliament today, as a solution to the pay dispute with the District Health Boards has still not been found.

National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse asked in the Health Minister in Question Time, "From what date will DHBs be cancelling elective surgeries in anticipation of the nurses' strikes, and what specialist surgeries will be cancelled first?"

Nurses are currently scheduled to strike on July 5 and 12.

Health Minister Dr David Clark said the DHBs would be prioritising patients based on their clinical needs and postponement notices and rebooking had already begun.

Mr Woodhouse asked if it was correct that "unless the nurses' pay dispute is settled no elective heart surgery, bowel cancer surgery, and other elective complex surgeries will take place at all in New Zealand for two weeks or more?"

Dr Clark was unable to confirm, but said each DHB had their own contingency plans, with the postponement dates and the types of surgeries postponed would vary between areas.

"Can he give an assurance that preventable deaths won't occur as a result of these complex surgeries being delayed?" Mr Woodhouse asked.

"I am advised that each of the 20 DHBs have signed life-preserving services agreements with the NZNO to ensure that the emergency services and safe staffing levels are in place. I'm also advised that DHBs have set up clinics over the weekend, on non-strike days, to provide additional services such as dialysis," Dr Clark said.