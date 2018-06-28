 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'No one wants to see patients put at risk' - Impact of looming nurses' strikes on patients discussed in Parliament

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The impact of the impending nurses' strikes was discussed in Parliament today, as a solution to the pay dispute with the District Health Boards has still not been found. 

Michael Woodhouse asked for an assurance there will be no preventable deaths a result of possible delays to complex surgeries.
Source: 1 NEWS

National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse asked in the Health Minister in Question Time, "From what date will DHBs be cancelling elective surgeries in anticipation of the nurses' strikes, and what specialist surgeries will be cancelled first?"

Nurses are currently scheduled to strike on July 5 and 12.

Health Minister Dr David Clark said the DHBs would be prioritising patients based on their clinical needs and postponement notices and rebooking had already begun. 

Mr Woodhouse asked if it was correct that "unless the nurses' pay dispute is settled no elective heart surgery, bowel cancer surgery, and other elective complex surgeries will take place at all in New Zealand for two weeks or more?"

Dr Clark was unable to confirm, but said each DHB had their own contingency plans, with the postponement dates and the types of surgeries postponed would vary between areas. 

"Can he give an assurance that preventable deaths won't occur as a result of these complex surgeries being delayed?" Mr Woodhouse asked.

"I am advised that each of the 20 DHBs have signed life-preserving services agreements with the NZNO to ensure that the emergency services and safe staffing levels are in place. I'm also advised that DHBs have set up clinics over the weekend, on non-strike days, to provide additional services such as dialysis," Dr Clark said. 

"No one wants to see patients put at risk, and everything is being done and will be done to keep them safe."

Related

Politics

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

00:35
2
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore


02:13
3
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

4
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

5

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 